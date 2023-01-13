DEF LEPPARD Celebrate The Vault's 2nd Anniversary; JOE ELLIOTT Shares Video Message

To celebrate the two-year anniversary of Def Leppard's Vault, frontman Joe Elliott stopped by the Vault to leave a video message. As Joe says, "If you've been to the Vault and you know what's in it, just imagine what's NOT in it yet! This thing is going to keep growing and growing!"

But the Vault is nothing without YOU, so here's a bonus: the first 50 people to spend $200 or more in the Vault Shop will receive a Limited Edition Def Leppard Vault backpack. Head over to the Shop now to get yours.

"We're so grateful to you for spending time in the Vault - exploring collections, hanging out in the Forum, and generally loving Leppard with us for the last two years. Thank you Leppard Vaulters!"

Be sure to visit the Vault to see Joe's message and hit the Shop. Plus, check out the Vault 2022 round-up stats at the official Def Leppard Instagram.

