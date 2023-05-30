DEF LEPPARD – Drastic Symphonies Debuts At #4 On U.K. Album Chart

Def Leppard’s new album Drastic Symphonies has debuted at #4 on the U.K. Album chart. The position marks Leppard’s ninth album on the U.K. chart.

Joe Elliott says, “Wow. For us to get to No 4 in the U.K. charts with Drastic Symphonies is just very, very special. Especially as this album has us doing something very different in reimagining some of our biggest hits along with hidden gems with the amazing Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Add in two really special shows in our hometown of Sheffield – headlining The Leadmill for Music Venue Trust and then a sold out Bramall Lane to kick off the European leg of The World Tour with Motley Crüe. It’s been an extraordinary week. Thanks to all our British fans and to all those who travelled in from around the world. We are grateful and truly humbled.”

Come along as Def Leppard take to London for the release week of the new album, Drastic Symphonies. This vlog features a behind-the-scenes look at the BBC Radio 2 Piano Room, 'Definitely' book signing and Q&A, rehearsals, and more.

To celebrate the release of the new album, Def Leppard hit up HMV Meadowhall in Sheffield, UK for an exclusive signing of Drastic Symphonies. Watch the video below.

Drastic Symphonies represents a bold new approach to Def Leppard’s most loved songs. The band have deconstructed and rebuilt not only some of their most well-known tracks, but also some of their hidden gems as well. By and large, they have intertwined the audio from the original tapes and performed them alongside The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, consistently ranked as one of the world's leading orchestras. The album additionally includes new vocals and guitars that culminate in stunningly beautiful symphonic arrangements, which at different points you can hear Joe Elliott duetting with his younger self.

Vocalist Joe Elliott says, “Def Leppard has always enjoyed veering off the expected path - working with the likes of Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift & Alison Krauss for example. So, when the offer to revisit some of our back catalogue with the Royal Philharmonic was presented to us, we all jumped at it. Although we’re far from the first band to ever do this, working directly with an orchestra at Abbey Road on some of our more orchestrated songs seemed too good of an opportunity to pass up.”

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra was recorded at Abbey Road in March 2022 and is produced by Def Leppard, Ronan McHugh & Nick Patrick (producer of the following RPO/Orchestral albums - xElvis, Roy Orbison, Beach Boys and Buddy Holly), with arrangements by Eric Gorfain (Neil Diamond, Ryan Adams, Christina Aguilera).

Guitarist Phil Collen says, “When the offer of doing an orchestral album with the RPO was suggested, we were honoured. But we didn’t just want an orchestra plonked over our previous recordings. We decided to create something special where we would have something classic but present it in a brand new way that would involve making everything work in the context of Drastic Symphonies. Recording new parts, remixing previous sounds, taking some of our instruments out so the orchestra could breathe, and literally making a new album. It was an amazingly inspirational process culminating in the live recording of the RPO at Abbey Road studios in London. An absolute team effort that took a good part of a year. It’s a new Def Leppard album, it’s a greatest hits plus album with some songs rarely heard before, it’s a live RPO album and we think it’s perfect. We’re so proud of how Drastic Symphonies turned out and can’t wait to share it to the world.”

The album is available on CD, 2LP black vinyl, limited 2LP colored vinyl, limited 2LP picture disc, CD/Blu-Ray (Atmos) and digitally. Building upon elements from the album artwork, a collection of exclusive merch is now available in the band's official store, here.

Tracklisting:

"Turn To Dust"

"Paper Sun"

"Animal"

"Pour Some Sugar On Me" (Stripped version)

"Hysteria"

"Love Bites"

"Goodbye For Good This Time"

"Love"

"Gods Of War"

"Angels (Can’t Help You Now)"

"Bringin’ On The Heartbreak"

"Switch 625"

"Too Late for Love"

"When Love & Hate Collide"

"Kings Of the World"

"Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad" (Vinyl and Atmos bonus track)

"Hysteria" visualizer:

"Animal" Director’s Cut video:

Trailers: