DEF LEPPARD Guitarist PHIL COLLEN To Join CHAKA KHAN For Exclusive Collaboration At Black Girls Rock! Streaming Fundraising Gala

The Black Girls Rock!15-Year Anniversary Fundraising Gala is streaming on the newly launched BGR!TV Network on June 18.

The virtual gala, powered by Microsoft, will be an illustrious celebration of Black Girl Magic featuring phenomenal musical performances by the iconic Queen of Funk Chaka Khan, and Grammy nominated virtuosos Alice Smith and Mamouna Youssef aka MuMu Fresh; DC’s all-female Go-Go Band Bela Dona, celebrity DJ Aktive, acclaimed actor Wood Harris, and an exclusive collaboration with Chaka Khan and Def Leppard lead guitarist Phil Collen. The event will be hosted by esteemed actress Tatyana Ali and hip-hop icon MC Lyte.

Get tickets here.