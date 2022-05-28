DEF LEPPARD Launch Mobile Puzzle Game, Let's Rock It

Ready to rock with Def Leppard like never before? Introducing Def Leppard — Let’s Rock It!, the band’s new Match 3 mobile puzzle game. In the game, you’ll get to immerse yourself in a fast-paced, hard-rocking lifestyle of a band manager hitting the road to go on tour. You get to help your group reach legendary status by collecting hit singles, selling out shows, and dressing your heroes in cool clothes. Keep your group rocking to earn free bonuses and rewards throughout the game.

Download Def Leppard — Let’s Rock It! via Google Play or The App Store. Further details can be found here.

Def Leppard's twelfth full-length album has arrived. Diamond Star Halos is available wherever fine records are sold. Start the next chapter of Leppard history with a bang and get yours now. Listen to the album here, and below:

The artwork for Diamond Star Halos is art in itself. The design follows pedigree with their instantly recognizable album covers from their celebrated past. With images by world renowned photographer and director Anton Corbijn, styling concepts by Maryam Malakpour and graphics by the UK based Munden Brothers, the design truly follows the band’s influence through their eyes today.

Written by the band over the past two years it features 15 tracks including the anthemic, stadium-ready singles “Kick” and “Fire It Up”, with guest vocals from Alison Krauss on “This Guitar” and “Lifeless”. The album title references T. Rex’s “Bang A Gong (Get It On)” with nods to T.Rex, David Bowie and Mott The Hoople across the album, which mixes the sound of their classic spirit with modern fire.

Diamond Star Halos can be ordered in multiple configurations, including a Deluxe Edition, 2LP Vinyl, Digital formats and more. Exclusive bundles including newly designed album merch have also launched. Order at the band’s official store, here.

Tracklisting:

"Take What You Want"

"Kick"

"Fire It Up"

"This Guitar" (featuring Alison Krauss)

"SOS Emergency"

"Liquid Dust"

"U Rok Mi"

"Goodbye For Good This Time"

"All We Need"

"Open Your Eyes"

"Gimme A Kiss"

"Angels (Can't Help You Now)"

"Lifeless" (featuring Alison Krauss)

"Unbreakable"

"From Here To Eternity"

"Fire It Up" video:

"Take What You Want" lyric video:

"Kick" video:

"Kick" bloopers:

Def Leppard performed a set of classics on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on May 25. Footage of the band performing “Rock Of Ages”, “Hysteria” and “Pour Some Sugar On Me” can be viewed below:

(Photo - Anton Corbijn)