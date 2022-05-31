DEF LEPPARD On Course To Securing Highest Position On UK Album Chart In Three Decades

Planet Radio is reporting that Def Leppard are on course to score their highest charting album in three decades with their latest release, Diamond Star Halos.

The album was released last Friday (May 27) and it’s currently sitting pretty at #4 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart at the midweek stage.

Def Leppard are being thwarted from a higher chart position by former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher who is currently at #1 with his latest effort, C’mon You Know, and at #3 with his live record, Down By The River Thames. Harry Styles is at #2 with Harry’s House.

If Def Leppard maintain or better their #4 position by the end of the week, it will be their highest charting album since Adrenalize reached the top spot way back in March 1992. Slang peaked at #5 in 1996 and marked the last time Def Leppard dented the UK album chart Top 10.

Def Leppard's twelfth full-length album, Diamond Star Halos, is out now. Listen to the album here, and below:

The artwork for Diamond Star Halos is art in itself. The design follows pedigree with their instantly recognizable album covers from their celebrated past. With images by world renowned photographer and director Anton Corbijn, styling concepts by Maryam Malakpour and graphics by the UK based Munden Brothers, the design truly follows the band’s influence through their eyes today.

Written by the band over the past two years it features 15 tracks including the anthemic, stadium-ready singles “Kick” and “Fire It Up”, with guest vocals from Alison Krauss on “This Guitar” and “Lifeless”. The album title references T. Rex’s “Bang A Gong (Get It On)” with nods to T.Rex, David Bowie and Mott The Hoople across the album, which mixes the sound of their classic spirit with modern fire.

Diamond Star Halos can be ordered in multiple configurations, including a Deluxe Edition, 2LP Vinyl, Digital formats and more. Exclusive bundles including newly designed album merch have also launched. Order at the band’s official store, here.

Tracklisting:

"Take What You Want"

"Kick"

"Fire It Up"

"This Guitar" (featuring Alison Krauss)

"SOS Emergency"

"Liquid Dust"

"U Rok Mi"

"Goodbye For Good This Time"

"All We Need"

"Open Your Eyes"

"Gimme A Kiss"

"Angels (Can't Help You Now)"

"Lifeless" (featuring Alison Krauss)

"Unbreakable"

"From Here To Eternity"

"Fire It Up" video:

"Take What You Want" lyric video:

"Kick" video:

"Kick" bloopers:

Def Leppard performed a set of classics on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on May 25. Footage of the band performing “Rock Of Ages”, “Hysteria” and “Pour Some Sugar On Me” can be viewed below:

(Photo - Anton Corbijn)