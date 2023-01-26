DEF LEPPARD Valentine's Day Cards Available

Def Leppard introduce a new line of Valentine's Day card with the following message:

"Looking for a way to show a little Leppard love to the people closest to your heart? Grab some vibrant valentines featuring Def Leppard in six different poses based on original images from the Leppard Vault. Send them to your partners, friends, and fellow fans, and brighten their day! Let the Love Begin!"

Shop here.

Def Leppard visited Burnley, UK in early 2022 to film a segment for the new Netflix movie, The Bank Of Dave, streaming now. The film is based on the life of businessman David Fishwick from Burnley and the opening of his bank Burnley Savings & Loans Ltd.

Def Leppard, who appear towards the end of the film, have shared a behind the scenes vlog from their shoot, which can be viewed below.

Following their shoot, Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott spoke to Planet Rock about the band's involvement in the film.

"Bank Of Dave is kinda like the new Full Monty, the new Amongst Giants, the new Brassed Off," said Elliott. "It's one of those classic British low budget but really cool movies. A true story about a gentleman in Burnley, who was not having much joy with a bank, so he decided to start his own bank. It's only like 12 years ago that this happened and he's a bit of a Def Leppard fan."

He continued: "What they did is they kind of wrote us into the story and they've obviously enhanced the story somewhat because our part in the movie didn't really happen. One of his mates, the character of one of his friends knows me for 30 years and says, ‘I think I might be able to get Def Leppard to do a fundraiser for you.’ So, long story short, we do this fundraiser at Turf Moor (Burnley’s football stadium) to raise money so he can start this bank and help out all the locals that were getting no help from the banks."

Joe added: "We got to perform three songs in this movie. I don't know how many will survive or hit the cutting room floor, but you always over film so that they've got enough. We all really thought it was a cute thing."