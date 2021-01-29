DEF LEPPARD Vault - After 30+ Years... STEVE CLARK's Trunk Is Open!; Video Trailer

Def Leppard recently unlocked The Def Leppard Vault at LeppardVault.com. Enter this special combination to unlock: 07-18-78.

An update states: "Everything about him was ROCK STAR... On this day, January 29 1978, Steve Clark joined Def Leppard. Explore the Steve Clark Collection for photos, artifacts, and stories about his life. Head to LeppardVault.com to explore photos and artifacts from Steve's trunk, as well as stories about his life - as told from Joe, Rick, Sav, Viv, Phil and Lorelei Shellist (Steve’s fiancée)."