DEICIDE Releases New Track “Bury The Cross…With Your Christ”

In a defiant move that shatters the tranquility of the festive season, death metal legends Deicide have unleashed a savage new song and video, "Bury The Cross...With Your Christ". This audacious release is a testament to their unyielding commitment to the genre, offering a brutal contrast to the traditional Christmas spirit.

Cover art by Nestor Avalos:

“Welcome to the Feast of Fools and bow before your lord almighty the end is upon us….bury the cross,” remarks Glen Benton.

The track was forged in the depths of Smoke & Mirrors, with Deicide at the helm of production. Engineering wizardry was provided by Jeramie Kling, with Taylor Nordberg lending his skills. The final alchemy of mixing and mastering was conjured by Josh Wilbur.

The video was a collaborative masterpiece, directed by David Brodsky for My Good Eye: Music Visuals, who also took on the roles of cinematographer, editor, graphics, and post-production FX. Allison Woest, also from My Good Eye: Music Visuals, contributed as producer, assistant director, cinematographer, and editor. Kelly Harris brought the special effects makeup and practical FX to life. Gerard Barscheski portrayed the distraught father, adding a compelling human element to the project.

Embodying the essence of blasphemy, this latest offering stirs the cauldron of anticipation for their bone-crushing record, Banished By Sin, expected next year. This upcoming album is poised to reinforce Deicide's reign in the infernal realms of death metal.

Moreover, Deicide is set to headline the Decibel Metal and Beer Fest, promising a performance drenched in the sacrilegious echoes of their early '90s era. The band will perform a special set, resurrecting the demonic spirits of their landmark albums - Deicide, Legion, and Once Upon the Cross. This is a call to arms for fans to witness a historic ensemble of Florida's most ruthless death metal.

(Photo – Deidra King)