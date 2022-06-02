DERAPS Release "Veins Of My Heart" Video

Deraps have released the official video for "Veins Of My Heart", the third single from their self-titled debut album, which will be released on June 17th via Metalville Records. The video for the track, which will also be released as a digital single this Friday, June 3rd, can be seen below.

"This song came from a true story which Josh (Gallagher - drummer) wrote a big poem about," reveals vocalist / guitarist Jacob Deraps. "He sent me the poem so I could use it for lyrics and it turned out, as I was reading it with my guitar in my hands, all the guitar and vocal ideas came pouring out of me, I came up with the intro / chorus, the verses, then the bridge, etc... It all fell into place so quickly and naturally, it was like lightning in a bottle. With the type of song that this was gonna be, it had to have maximum production and sound like something that came out of the '80s. It has everything that I love about the '80s, big guitar riffs, big vocals, a catchy chorus with huge harmonies and a massive instrumental solo section. It was all just meant to be like this."

Deraps cover art and tracklisting:

"Invasion"

"Sex, Drugs & Rock N' Roll"

"My Side Of Town"

"Live Fast Die Slow"

"Veins Of My Heart"

"Élizabeth"

"Make Ya Groove"

"Wild To The Woman"

"On My Mind"

"F*ck Off"

"Ballroom Blitz"

"Live Fast Die Slow" video:

"My Side Of Town" video:

