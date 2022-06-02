DERAPS Release "Veins Of My Heart" Video

June 2, 2022, 22 minutes ago

news deraps hard rock

DERAPS Release "Veins Of My Heart" Video

Deraps have released the official video for "Veins Of My Heart", the third single from their self-titled debut album, which will be released on June 17th via Metalville Records. The video for the track, which will also be released as a digital single this Friday, June 3rd, can be seen below.

"This song came from a true story which Josh (Gallagher - drummer) wrote a big poem about," reveals vocalist / guitarist Jacob Deraps. "He sent me the poem so I could use it for lyrics and it turned out, as I was reading it with my guitar in my hands, all the guitar and vocal ideas came pouring out of me, I came up with the intro / chorus, the verses, then the bridge, etc... It all fell into place so quickly and naturally, it was like lightning in a bottle. With the type of song that this was gonna be, it had to have maximum production and sound like something that came out of the '80s. It has everything that I love about the '80s, big guitar riffs, big vocals, a catchy chorus with huge harmonies and a massive instrumental solo section. It was all just meant to be like this."

Deraps cover art and tracklisting:

"Invasion"
"Sex, Drugs & Rock N' Roll"
"My Side Of Town"
"Live Fast Die Slow"
"Veins Of My Heart"
"Élizabeth"
"Make Ya Groove"
"Wild To The Woman"
"On My Mind"
"F*ck Off"
"Ballroom Blitz"

"Live Fast Die Slow" video:

"My Side Of Town" video:

For further details, visit Deraps on Facebook.

 



Featured Audio

ANVIL – “Ghost Shadow” (AFM)

ANVIL – “Ghost Shadow” (AFM)

Featured Video

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

Latest Reviews