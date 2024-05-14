DEVASTATOR Share Official Music Video For New Song "Walpurgisnacht"

Devastator have released a video for "Walpurgisnacht", the new single from their Conjurers Of Cruelty album, out now via Listenable Records. Watch the clip below:

Formed in 2017, Devastator is a four-piece black thrash band from the county of Derbyshire in the United Kingdom. They released their debut album Baptised In Blasphemy in 2019 on UK label Clobber records. The album was reissued remixed and remastered with eight bonus tracks in November 2023 on Listenable.

Expanding on the raucous black ‘n’ roll attitude of the band’s debut and turning up the black metal to cacophonous levels, Devastator's sophomore release, Conjurers Of Cruelty, differs in many aspects without losing the spirit and power of the band’s debut, harnessing other avenues in extreme metal and presenting a multilayered and expansive record which explores both black metal and death metal, whilst still delivering the furious Thrash Metal assault and NWOBHM drenched force that the band has become known for.

Conjurers Of Cruelty was recorded at Godhand Studios in Derbyshire with producer Ben ‘Audiomage’ Gaines who also remixed and remastered Baptised in Blasphemy.

Pre-order bundles are available at the Listenable Records webstore.

Tracklisting:

“Beyond The Gate”

“Conjurers Of Cruelty”

“Black Witchery”

“Ritual Abuse (Evil Never Dies)”

“Walpurgisnacht”

“Necromantic Lust”

“Deathspell Defloration”

“Bestial Rites”

“Sharpen The Blade”

“Rabid Morbid Death”

“Liar In Wait”*

“Death Forever”*

*CD bonus tracks

"Black Witchery" video:

“Ritual Abuse (Evil Never Dies)”: