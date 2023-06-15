DEVIN TOWNSEND Announces DreamPeace Project - "A Constant Stream Of Improvised Guitar Soundscapes"

Devin Townsend has checked in with the following update:

"Hey, all! Devin here.

I'm here to announce my project called DreamPeace, which is truly a 'side project' by nature. It's music I write while working on other music.

For those who have known me over the years, you may be aware of my love for ambient guitar playing. I've been creating music in that style for many years. What you may not know is that I typically make this music every day to help me sleep, meditate, and focus. I record in the morning and listen at night while traveling, or when brainstorming ideas for my 'main' music. It has served this purpose for many years, and I have been making it for myself without considering the need to share it.

However, after releasing a few examples of this music on the internet in recent years (Guitar Improvisations, Dreampiece...), I became aware that others might want to engage with it as well. Therefore, we are creating multiple platforms where this music can be constantly uploaded, downloaded, and listened to by all of you. We might also release some limited vinyl records and other merchandise. Additionally, I have created several 8-hour videos of this type of music for sleep, and I plan to consistently upload live improvisations and more thought-out versions as I tour and work.

Initially, I will link myself and my social media to DreamPeace, but in the long term, it is meant to stand on its own, separate from me. In the beginning, I will need 1000 subscribers on the DreamPeace YouTube channel and get some views on the intro video you'll find with this post before I can upload any content longer than 15 minutes. So please subscribe and check out the video. Please then allow me about a month to upload all the videos, finalize the graphics, and make the content available. I believe it works best when you can fully immerse yourself in it, and I have completed all the current content prior to my tour, so I would like to make it all available simultaneously.

To be clear, this should not be seen as 'new releases from Devin,' but rather as a constant stream of improvised guitar soundscapes that I find helpful while working on The Moth (my next major work) and for sleeping. Maybe you will find a place for it in your life, too.

It's called DreamPeace, and it holds a special place in my heart. Perhaps it can help you find some solace amidst the chaos in your world as it certainly helps me. Please enjoy."

The DreamPeace YouTube channel can be found at this location.