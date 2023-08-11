DEVIN TOWNSEND Featured In Gear Talk Video On Tones, Heaviness, The Fractal Axe-Fx III... And The Perfect Dirt Bike (Video)

In the G66 gear talk video below, Devin Townsend is backstage for a tour through his tones, and to share his thoughts on tones, composition, and the perfect dirt bike.

Grammy-winning, millions-selling progressive music titans, Dream Theater, wrapped up the first edition of Dreamsonic,, celebrating the summer’s ultimate progressive metal lineup featuring Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders on July 26th in Phoenix, AZ.

Townsend has shared a tour highlights video along with the following message:

"Well, the DreamSonic 2023 tour has come to an end, and where do I even begin? Never did I expect to become good friends with Dream Theater as a band, but they and their crew turned out to be fantastic, generous, and down-to-earth people who were completely accommodating to me and my world. I'm incredibly grateful.

Animals As Leaders were, and remain, some of the most thoughtful, talented, and humorous musicians I've had the good fortune of playing with, and the band I have at the moment: Mike Keneally, Darby Todd, and James Leach, played the material effortlessly, precisely, and were socially professional and respectful of my idiosyncratic ways. I'm honored to play with them. Thank you to Paul, Mitch, Mike St Jean, Austin, Billy, Justin, Chris, and Darren for being such a great crew and to Northern Music and Inside Out Records for helping this music take root and grow.

Although we lost Dave Cohen to a freak accident on this tour, I will forever remember our two-hour conversation about the nature of life and passing the night before and the feeling that he, of all of us, seemed so at peace with the concept. All my love to his family.

I will now be finishing a few straggling tours and projects before I dig into what is potentially the most important period of my work. I appreciate the support and support while I write and record, and I can't express my gratitude for the ability to do what I do strongly enough.

Thank you."

Check out fan-filmed video of Dream Theater, Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders guitarist Tosin Abasi performing Dream Theater's "The Sprit Carries On", which closed the show each night on the tour.