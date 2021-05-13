DEVIN TOWNSEND Featured On 4 Levels Of Death Metal Riff Challenge (Video)

Devin Townsend has taken part in Dean Lamb's ongoing YouTube series, 4 Levels Of Death Metal, challenging Dean and Claire Lamb to play four riffs from his catalogue. The riffs are taken from his songs "Evermore" (Empath), "Love?" (Strapping Young Lad - Alien), "Earth Day" (Terria) and "Truth" (Infinity).

Devin Townsend performed his iconic album Ocean Machine: Biomech in its entirety via Single Music’s livestream platform on May 1st. Check out the entire stream below, which was shot outdoors using drones and features re-recorded instrumentation for the purpose of the stream.

Setlist:

"Seventh Wave"

"Life"

"Night"

"Hide Nowhere"

"Sister"

"3 A.M."

"Voices In The Fan"

"Greetings"

"Regulator"

"Funeral"

"Bastard"

"The Death of Music"

"Things Beyond Things"

"Ocean Machines" (partial)

Devin Townsend released Ocean Machine: Biomech in 1997 via his own label, Hevy Devy Records.