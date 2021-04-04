DEVIN TOWNSEND - Free Download Of "Genesis" Guitar Pro / PDF Tab Files Available For A Limited Time

Devin Townsend has checked in with the following update:

"Free stuff! The kind people at Sheet Happens Publishing are offering a free download of the Guitar Pro and PDF tab files for 'Genesis'. Downloads also come with a code for 15% off the whole book! Only available until April 30th, download here.

Sheet Happens Publishing recently released the official guitar transcription book for Devin Townsend's Empath album. Pick it up here.

The book features:

- 110 Pages

- 14pt front and back covers with high gloss 5mm lamination

- White plastic coil binding

- 70 lbs offset pages printed on 98 bright white stock

- Instant digital delivery of Guitar Book (PDF, GP7)

This book comes with a copy of the 'print-ready' PDF e-book and the complete Guitar Pro 7 files for the entire album (guitars only).

Empath was released in March 2019.

Tracklisting:

"Castaway"

"Genesis"

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Evermore"

"Sprite"

"Hear Me"

"Why"

"Borderlands"

"Requiem"

"Singularity Part 1 - Adrift"

"Singularity Part 2 - I Am I"

"Singularity Part 3 - There Be Monsters"

"Singularity Part 4 - Curious Gods"

"Singularity Part 5 - Silicon Scientists"

"Singularity Part 6 - Here Comes The Sun"

"Spirits Will Collide" video:

“Evermore” video:

"Genesis" video: