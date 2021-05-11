DEVIN TOWNSEND - "I'm Currently Working On A Completely Bizarre Project"; Video

Devin Townsend has issued the video update below, catching fans up on his Devolution series, and revealing other upcoming plans.

Says Devin: "I'm currently working on a completely bizarre project that is meant to be an analogy for this whole period that we've gone through, called The Puzzle. And then the next actual album that I start will be in July."

Hear more in the video, below:

Originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 8, the live chat between Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess and Devin Townsend has been moved to Sunday, May 16 at 3 PM, Eastern, only on Patreon.