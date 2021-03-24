DEVIN TOWNSEND - "I Made The Soundtrack To A Kids Show On The BBC"

Devin Townsend has issued an update via his official Twitter page, revealing he's been working on more than just his new project, The Puzzle:

Townsend: "So yeah, during the making of Puzzle, I made the soundtrack to a kids show on the BBC. It's 14 episodes. It was a big learning curve and lots of work, but the people who produced it were very cool."

Townsend ha soundtracked all 14 episodes of the new CBeebies series, Colours. A link to the show's BBC page is available here.

Townsend recently checked in with an update on his new project, The Puzzle, which is currently in the works.

"Over the last 6 months, I’ve been working on two 'scores' that have become a film, two albums, and a graphic novel among other things called The Puzzle. It’s become a massive project with a lot of great people involved. It’s not 'song oriented' and is complicated and abstract. The film has become a tremendous undertaking and we will be streaming it online when it debuts, (along with physical product that is pretty next level).

The concept is meant to describe the last year of chaos and the psychological process it required of us all. The music and visuals act as an analogy for it. The number of people involved (30-40) represents a sort of community amidst it. There’s two albums: Puzzle is chaos and meant to represent the internal dialogue in a fundamentally absurd time, Snuggles is meant to be a beautiful balm that acts as a conclusion and something you can listen to on loop to feel better. Both have a film.

The concept of it all (which I’ll explain in YouTube clips pior to the release) is such that I hope it inspires people- if visually inclined- to make their own graphic novels, films, books etc, using the music as a soundtrack. The Puzzle is written to be my version of a soundtrack to a kind of universal experience we’ve shared, I guess. The movie and books we are producing are meant as examples of the concept... as in: 'everybody’s puzzle is unique, based on the same experiences.'

My work has always really just been a product of a compulsion to reflect what’s going on in my life. If things are chaotic, it’s bound to be chaotic. It’s been a very bizarre work flow, but it’s starting to come together now. Delivery date is March 22, release 2-3 months later.

Finally in August, I will be begin recording my next actual album (with songs) for release early 2022. (Untitled so far) but before that, The Puzzle is something very different and really fascinating I think.

I’ll be back to podcasts and twitch streams when the workload lightens a touch here. Be well and thanks for everything."