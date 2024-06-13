DEVIN TOWNSEND Shares New Episode Of Relaunched Official Podcast Featuring MESHUGGAH Drummer TOMAS HAAKE

Devin Townsend, in conjunction with InsideOutMusic, last year relaunched the Devin Townsend Podcast, with a brand-new direction. For the past several months, he has been interviewing some of his musical peers about their creative process, talking to the likes of Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater) and Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders). In the latest episode, Townsend's guest is Meshuggah drummer, Tomas Haake.

Townsend: "This month's podcast is with Tomas Haake. Meshuggah has always been and remains a fascinating collective, it was nice to have the opportunity to pick his brain a bit about their process."

The Chinese progressive metal band OU (pronunciation: “O”) have unleashed their mesmerizing sound in their sophomore album, 蘇醒 II: Frailty, co-produced, mixed and featuring Devin Townsend.

The album was released on April 26 via InsideOutMusic, and is available for order here.

Townsend has issues the following statement on the collaboration:

"As I age, I find myself growing easily bored with new music, which is disappointing as a music fan. Despite being very busy, mutual circumstances aligned myself and OU. I appreciate this connection, as their music is exceptionally well executed and interesting to me. I am pleased to have been involved with something refreshing like this."

Check out the official video for the new single, “淨化 Purge”, featuring Townsend, below