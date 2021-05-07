DEVIN TOWNSEND Shares Vocal Bender Plug-In Demo (Video)

Waves Audio has uploaded a new video featuring Devin Townsend along with the following message:

"Vocal Bender isn’t just for vocals; or at least, metal-legend Devin Townsend doesn’t think so. Watch him break down his approach to writing new music and making weird sounds with Vocal Bender. Get Vocal Bender here​."

Townsend recently announced yet another Quarantine Project livestream: this time, Dev performed his iconic album Ocean Machine: Biomech in its entirety via Single Music’s livestream platform on May 1st. Check out the entire stream below, which was shot outdoors in part using drones and features re-recorded instrumentation for the purpose of the stream.

Setlist:

"Seventh Wave"

"Life"

"Night"

"Hide Nowhere"

"Sister"

"3 A.M."

"Voices In The Fan"

"Greetings"

"Regulator"

"Funeral"

"Bastard"

"The Death of Music"

"Things Beyond Things"

(Dev speaks)

"Ocean Machines" (partial)

Devin Townsend released Ocean Machine: Biomech in 1997 via his own label, Hevy Devy Records.