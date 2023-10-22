DEVIN TOWNSEND - Upcoming Shows In Sydney And Melbourne Sold Out

Devin Townsend will be bringing his Lightwork tour to Australia this November. The November 11th show in Sydney sold out several weeks ago, and Townsend's team has confirmed that the Melbourne show on November 10th is now sold out as well.

Tickets for the shows is Perth and Brisbandf are on sale at this location.

Grammy-winning, millions-selling progressive music titans, Dream Theater, recently embarked on the first edition of Dreamsonic, taking place in North America throughout June and July and celebrating the summer’s ultimate progressive metal lineup. The tour kicked off on June 16th in Cedar Park, TX, and Dream Theater was joined by special guest Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders on what was one of the hottest tickets of the summer.

Fan-filmed video of Devin Townsend's entire June 28th show in Atlanta, GA can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Lightworker"

"Kingdom"

"Dimensions"

"Deadhead"

"By Your Command"

"Deep Peace"

"Truth"

"Bad Devil"