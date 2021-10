Devin Townsend featured in the latest upload from Wacken TV. The clip below features "Grace", "Supercrush!" and "Kingdom" from his Wacken Open Air 2014 performance.

Townsend's setlist on the day was as follows:

"Seventh Wave"

"War"

"By Your Command"

"Deadhead"

"Planet of the Apes"

"Numbered!"

"Supercrush!"

"Kingdom"

"Juular"

"Grace"

"Bad Devil"