DEVOLUTION Feat. CHRISTIAN OLDE WOLBERS, JON HOWARD Shares "Deceiver, Believer" Lyric Video

Devolution has unveiled the lyric video for the title track from their upcoming Deceiver, Believer album.

Devolution is a collaborative project featuring musicians and friends Jon Howard (Threat Signal, Imonolith), Eric Tysor, Nate Beberdick, and Christian Olde Wolbers (Fear Factory, Vio-lence, Cypress Hill, plus Arkaea - his previous band along with Jon Howard).

Jon Howard shares "'Deceiver, Believer' hits very hard for me. Honestly, every single time I hear it I get goosebumps and by the end I am in tears. I reached into a very deep and dark place to create these lyrics. The progression of the song and lyrics couldn't have worked out better to deliver my message. Big thanks to my bandmates for creating this amazing song for me to get my emotions out! I can't wait for everyone to hear the whole Devolution album!"

Christian Olde Wolbers says "On Deceiver, Believer I get to work again with my longtime friend, Jon Howard, amongst two other great musicians, Nate and Eric. We put together an album of modern metal and we are super excited to release Devolution to the masses!"

With only two singles released thus far, Devolution has already gained significant traction to the point where a Devolution shirt was worn by Edward Furlong in the horror film, The Forest Hills, featuring the return of Shelley Duvall. Their debut album Deceiver, Believer, out June 28th via Close Encounter Records, also features guest appearances by Cristian Machado (Ill Niño, Lions At The Gate), Chris Dudley (Underoath), and Misstiq on synths.

"A song that was written to be the title track of our first album needed to be special," drummer Eric Tysor explains. "While not being the most technical song in our arsenal, this track is powerful not only in the music, but in the message of Jon's incredible vocals."

Guitarist Nate Beberdick adds "'Deceiver, Believer' is such a dynamic song both musically and lyrically. I love how the unconventional arrangement compliments Jon's lyrical storyline; setting the tone, creating the vibe, and evoking emotion. It's my hope that this song will serve as a beacon of hope for those struggling with addiction, their families, loved ones, and all who are negatively impacted by this soul crushing disease."

Check out Devolution's Deceiver, Believer album teaser:

Watch Devolution "Enjoy The Silence" (Depeche Mode cover):

(Photo credit: Rock With Siren)