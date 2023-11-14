Did The Only FLEETWOOD MAC Song Created By All Five Members Stop Them From Breaking Up At Their Peak?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction...

"It’s a track that slowly builds energy, perseverance, & resolve. It’s a Frankenstein song… with three completely different songs stitched together, and it's the only song in Fleetwood Mac’s legendary career where all five members created it... 'The Chain' from the 1977 masterpiece, Rumours. By the time you hear its exhilarating crescendo, you feel as if you can conquer anything, even a devastating, soul-crushing breakup. Which is what this song did. Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham, and John McVie were about to self-destruct. 'The Chain' actually stopped one of the world’s greatest bands from breaking up at their peak. If it weren’t for this song we would’ve missed out on six huge albums and 11 major hits. And to think it was never released as a single. Up next, the story of this 70s classic on Professor Of Rock.