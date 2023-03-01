Did WAR Hit "Low Rider" Become A 70s Classic Because Of Drummer's Happy Accident?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"One of the most famous openings in music history came from the drummer playing a mistake. 'Low Rider' by WAR became a 70s classic due to this happy accident. He was accidentally playing on the upbeat and when he realized his mistake he was about to change course when all of a sudden everyone else started playing on top of his mistake and the singer stepped up to the mic and said a random phrase and a 70s classic was born. We get the story of this classic from a founding member of one of America’s greatest funk bands. When this one comes on the radio, we all turn it up to 11 and jam out, best heard when cruising down the freeway. The cool, laid-back hit of 1975 next on Professor Of Rock."