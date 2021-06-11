DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER Launch Visualizer For New Single "Ymir"

Germany's Die Apokalyptischen Reiter have released another track from their upcoming experimental record, The Divine Horsemen, which will be out July 2. Watch a visualizer for the song "Ymir" below.

Says the band: "The history of creation in Germanic mythology tells about Ymir as the first living creature. Yet his story is mostly unknown, compared to the early Germanic deities. In our piece, we're building a world of ice and eternal frost in memory of this ancient hermaphroditic giant. The majestic sounds go hand in hand with the powerful pictures we have chosen for the video."

The band have prepared a truly special release with The Divine Horsemen - a unique musical experiment: A session that has been recorded without any rehearsals or preparations during two days in autumn 2020.

The band, the engineers, and a couple of friends locked themselves up in a rehearsal space and taped 500 minutes of improvised musical magic spanning anything from eruptive grind to tribal metal not unlike Roots by Sepultura as well as psychedelic, trippy pieces and even nods to black metal (Nachtblume, Ymir). The material has been filtered into an 80-minute long double vinyl / 2CD release and produced by Alexander Dietz from Heaven Shall Burn, and offers a stunning, captivating journey through a myriad of sounds and styles. Adding a variety of effects and instruments like the didgeridoo, djembe, Doumbek, gong, frame drums, jaw harp to the quintet’s sonic arsenal and combining it with improvised, multilingual vocals The Divine Horsemen is in essence also a tribute to a variety of cultures and influences.

On July 2, 2021, Nuclear Blast will release “The Divine Horsemen” physically as strictly limited double LP with 32-page LP booklet featuring illustrations for each track crafted by vocalist Fuchs, as limited 2CD with 36-page booklet and on all digital platforms. In line with the uniqueness of this recording, the physical formats will only be available once. Preorder options available here.

Die Apokalyptischen Reiter comment on the release: "It's been more than ten years since, on a boozy campfire night in South Tirol, the genie of the 'two-day record sprung out of the bottle for the first time. In the year 2020, our 25th anniversary as a band, we have gifted ourselves with it. Five friends making music together, letting themselves go, reveling in the past and experimenting without limitations. Without rehearsal, composition or reflection: music in its most primordial form, only intended for the moment. Are we still able to be the small, wild boys of the past, who have become men with a history by now? Can we destroy and resurrect ourselves within just a few hours? Just like old times when we didn't know anything about music, and there wasn't any right or wrong, no good nor evil. The star was to explode! We wish you a pleasant journey! Happy birthday to us!"

Tracklisting:

CD1

“Tiki”

“Salus”

“Amma Guru”

“Inka”

“Nachtblume”

“Aletheia”

“Duir”

“Children Of Mother Night”

CD2

“Uelewa”

“Haka”

“Simbi Makya”

“Wa He Gu Ru”

“Akhi”

“Ymir”

“Eg On Kar”

"Nachtblume" lyric video:

“Tiki” video: