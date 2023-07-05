DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER To Go Ahead With Summer Festival Shows Following Departure Of Guitarist

Last week, Germany's Die Apokalyptischen Reiter announced the departures of guitarist Ady and drummer Sir G. Vocalist Fuchs and bassist Volk-Man have checked in with the following message:

"Dear Reiter fans near and far,

Yesterday (June 30th) was a very emotional day for us, as you can imagine. Your encouragement, your emotional words, your disappointment - we can feel and understand all that as well. We know that many of you are closely connected to the band and that it has become a part of your lives. Through fan club meetings, also personal connections, an almost inseparable Reiter cosmos has developed - everyone carries many memories in their hearts here.

In times of change, it is normal to look forward, but also back. We do this with pride and without resentment - it was always a gift to play in a band and the sheer endless list of incredible things you experience as a band - we literally went through thick and thin. If you've read our biography, you'll no doubt remember many gutter songs and anecdotes.

Our former members Skelleton, Dr Pest, Pitrone, Lady Cat-Man, Ady and soon Sir G. will also always remain part of the Reiter universe. They are riders for life, just in an inactive position. We would like to take this opportunity to thank them again for the great times we spent together. Through the songs and albums they have been a part of, they will also always have a special place in your hearts, we know that.

Die Apokalyptischen Reiter will go ahead with their planned summer festival schedule. Dates are liszed below.

July

6 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz Festival

August

5 - Gössnitz, Germany - Gössnitz Open Air

25 - Schleswig, Germany - Baltic Open Air

26 - Wuppertal, Germany - Feuertal Festival

September

2 - Graz, Austria - Metal On The Hill Festival

Find the original statement regarding the departures of Ady and Sir G. below:

"Dear Maniacs, this should actually be a farewell letter, because for a few months it looked like we would have to bury our life project. Corona. Forced break. The end?

And now this: to our great surprise Ady (as of now) and Sir G. (from September) have decided to leave the band. As the last remaining founding members, we, Fuchs and Volk-Man, have thought long and hard about whether the band can continue.

We know that this comes as a shock to many of you because the Reiter, that was always a bit more than just a 'normal' band. When we founded the band in 1995, we never thought we would play together in this band for almost 30 years. But sometimes you have to accept life and its changes. Our eternal thanks at this point to Ady and Sir G. for the great time and unforgettable experiences.

We don't feel like announcing the end of the riders yet. It feels too soon and at the same time we are not only thinking of us, but also of you Reiter maniacs. Who have supported and carried us to this day, your passion and dedication has always been like a great gift to us. We say this with humility and gratitude.

We are looking forward to this festival summer with you, and we don't want to disappoint you or ourselves and cancel these festival shows. We have met two music-crazy maniacs, Reiter fans of the first hour, with whom we are currently rehearsing intensively to make the summer fairytale come true. Be patient, we will introduce them to you here soon.

The story of the riders is not over yet. We are looking forward to the summer, we are planning a tour in winter 2023 and we are just starting to write a new album.

Up and down, again and again."

Fuchs & Volk-Man

June 2023

Photo: Christian Thiele

After the band's break in 2015 and the Corona break in 2020, this is now the third reboot for the band. If there were no more embers under the ashes, we might not have had the strength to take off again with a new line-up. We know that this is a risk. We can understand that not all of you will follow this path. But the riders still have a lot to say and especially in times like these, when everyone feels how the world around them is becoming more and more threatening, we will be a rock in the surf - which will give love, hope and strength.

We will not save the world, but we will make it a little bit better.

We take a bow!"