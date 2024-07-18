DIRE STRAITS' MARK KNOPFLER Donates Limited Edition, Signed Guitar To Raise Funds For Nordoff And Robbins

UKFundraising is reporting that music legend Mark Knopfler, the celebrated frontman of the iconic British rock band Dire Straits, has donated a limited edition, signed guitar to raise funds for Nordoff And Robbins.

The Boswell 0-14MK/TR-LTD is one of only 24 made, and has been donated with the aim of raising £20,000 to help fund the charity’s music therapy services.

People can buy tickets for a chance to win the guitar on Crowdfunder, where tickets cost £5 for one entry, or £10 for 3, with all proceeds going to Nordoff and Robbins. The prize draw closes on Wednesday, August 14.

The guitar will be accompanied by an authentication certificate signed by Knopfler, luthier Butch Boswell and Rudy Pensa of Rudy’s Music NYC, as well as a signed box set of Knopfler’s latest album, One Deep River.

A longtime supporter of Nordoff And Robbins, Knopfler performed at its 1990 Knebworth charity concert that also featured musicians and bands including Paul McCartney, Genesis, Eric Clapton, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Robert Plant, and Jimmy Page. Proceeds from the concert helped to fund the development of a new music therapy centre in Kentish Town, North London, which now also serves as the charity’s main HQ.

At this year’s Nordoff and Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards, he received the American Express Music Icon award, presented to him on stage by longtime friend, Brian Johnson of AC/DC.

