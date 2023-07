DIRKSCHNEIDER Performs ACCEPT Classic “Balls To The Wall” At Graspop Metal Meeting 2023; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Dirkschneider, featuring former Accept singer Udo Dirkschneider has shared pro-shot footage performing his former band’s classic “Balls To The Wall” live from Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium on June 18.

U.D.O. / Dirkschneider live:

July

14 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!!!*

21 - Pförring, Germany - Open Air Pförring

August

12 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock*

17 - Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Castle Open Air

20 - Vallamand (VD), Switzerland - Rock The Lakes

September

16 - Tuttlingen, Germany - Beast of Rocks @ Stadthalle

October

7 - Würzburg, Germany - Keep It True Rising III @ Posthalle*

22 - Linz, Austria - Wildstyle & Tattoo @ Tabakfabrik

29 - Salzburg, Austria - Wildstyle & Tattoo @ Messezentrum

* as Dirkschneider

Get tickets here.

U.D.O. / Dirkschneider are:

Udo Dirkschneider - vocals

Andrey Smirnov - guitar

Sven Dirkschneider - drums

Fabian Dee Dammers - guitar

Peter Baltes - bass