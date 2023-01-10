DISMINDED To Release The Vision Album In March

The third LP of the German death metal band Disminded will be called The Vision and will see the light of day on March 3 via Black Sunset/MDD.

The new album was recorded in summer 2022 at Tim Schlichting's Flashback Recording Studios, while scene icon Harris Johns was responsible for mixing and mastering. The result is a no-frills ode to the melodic old school death metal of the Nineties. 10 songs full of fervor and devotion with dragging, almost everything rolling down melodies, blast speed parts, pleading and cursing growls and screams - and all that in a contemporary garb, without pandering to "modern" genre expressions.

The Vision is a musical statement performed without compromise, which will make fans of the genre click their tongues. More info and first samples soon, stay tuned.