Disney's Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring AEROSMITH Temporarily Closing
December 29, 2022, an hour ago
Disney's Hollywood Studios in Bay Lake, Florida, will be temporarily closing the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith attraction.
A statement from Disney: "Beginning February 20, 2023, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will be temporarily closed for refurbishment. This rocktastic attraction will resume its super-stretch limo rides in summer 2023."
About Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith: Inside their Hollywood music studio, legendary rock band Aerosmith is wrapping up a recording session. When their manager tells them they’re late for a concert across town, the band invites you to ride along. Hop into their gleaming limousine and speed off into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air. Buckle up before zooming through the city on this roller-coaster style attraction.
Speed through iconic Hollywood landmarks. Maneuver past traffic jams and swoop into 3 thrilling inversions - 2 rollover loops and one corkscrew - as the wind races across your face. Will you make it to the year’s biggest concert in time?
Your super-stretch limo is decked out with a 125-speaker, 24-subwoofer, 32,000-watt audio system. Each vehicle broadcasts different Aerosmith hit songs, including “Walk This Way,” “Dude (Looks Like A Lady),” “Sweet Emotion” and “Back In The Saddle.” The classic “Love In An Elevator” was rewritten as “Love In A Roller Coaster” specifically for this rocktastic attraction.