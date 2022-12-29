Disney's Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring AEROSMITH Temporarily Closing

Disney's Hollywood Studios in Bay Lake, Florida, will be temporarily closing the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith attraction.

A statement from Disney: "Beginning February 20, 2023, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will be temporarily closed for refurbishment. This rocktastic attraction will resume its super-stretch limo rides in summer 2023."

About Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith: Inside their Hollywood music studio, legendary rock band Aerosmith is wrapping up a recording session. When their manager tells them they’re late for a concert across town, the band invites you to ride along. Hop into their gleaming limousine and speed off into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air. Buckle up before zooming through the city on this roller-coaster style attraction.

Speed through iconic Hollywood landmarks. Maneuver past traffic jams and swoop into 3 thrilling inversions - 2 rollover loops and one corkscrew - as the wind races across your face. Will you make it to the year’s biggest concert in time?

Your super-stretch limo is decked out with a 125-speaker, 24-subwoofer, 32,000-watt audio system. Each vehicle broadcasts different Aerosmith hit songs, including “Walk This Way,” “Dude (Looks Like A Lady),” “Sweet Emotion” and “Back In The Saddle.” The classic “Love In An Elevator” was rewritten as “Love In A Roller Coaster” specifically for this rocktastic attraction.