DJ ASHBA - "Just Finished Cutting Guitars On A Brand New SIXX:A.M. Track"

Sixx:A.M. guitarist DJ Ashba posted the following message on social media on July 2nd:

"Just finished cutting guitars on a brand new @sixxam track with @nikkisixxpixx and @jamesmichaelofficial This felt like the Heroin Diaries Days when we just got together as friends and had fun writing songs! What a blast this one was! Hope you all enjoy it as much as we did creating it!"

The currently untitled Sixx:A.M. song will be the band's first new music since Prayers For The Blessed Vol. 2, which was released in 2016.