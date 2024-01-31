Does DAVID ELLEFSON Miss Being In MEGADETH? - "Of Course, It's My Band Too, But Let Me Be Clear..."; Video
January 31, 2024, 5 minutes ago
For The Metal Voice, former Anthrax singer, Neil Turbin, talked to former Megadeth members David Ellefson and guitarist Jeff Young at this years NAMM 2024 at the Ellefson Coffee booth. They talk Kings Of Thrash, the upcoming Nick Menza documentary, Megadeth, and a lot more. Watch below:
Ellefson recently added more dates for his inaugural Bass Warrior Tour, gracing select European cities with a captivating evening of cherished classics, deep cuts, and insightful storytelling from his illustrious career. This journey will encompass his role as a co-founding member of Megadeth, his Ellefson solo material, and more.
Ellefson, with enthusiasm, expressed, "I've approached my career as that of a musical warrior, always accompanied by my bass guitar. I eagerly anticipate bringing these songs back to the stage, while sharing introspective and entertaining anecdotes about their creation. It's been a wild ride of low notes and high stakes!"
Accompanying him on this tour is Italian guitarist and musical director, Andy Martongelli, a longtime friend and collaborator who has been by Ellefson's side during his solo ventures, Basstory®, Ellefson-Soto, and Altitudes & Attitude tours across Europe.
On drums Roberto Pirami (Michael Angelo Batio, Rowan Robertson, Gus G), on vocals Titta Tani (Ehfar, ex-drummer of Claudio Simonetti's Goblin), on rhythm guitar Walter Cianciusi (Geoff Tate band).
For more information and tickets, visit basswarriortour.com
Tour dates:
February
22 - Il Peocio - Trofarello, Italy
23 - Borderline Club - Pisa, Italy
29 - Kill Joy - Roma, Italy
March
1 - Il Druso - Bergamoo, Italy
2 - Il Giardino - Lugagnano, Italy
3 - Fabrik - Cagliari, Italy
5 - Analog Live hall - Budapest, Hungary
7 - Reigen Live - Vienna, Austria
8 - Eden Klub Underground - Broumov, Czech Republic
9 - L.A. Live Style Club - Cham, Germany
10 - The Pitcher - Dusseldorf, Germany
12 - Mdn - Kolin, Czech Rep
13 - Bounty Rock Cafe' - Olomouc, Czech Republic
14 - Kino Regis - Bochnia, Poland
15 - Rc Mlyn - Vrutky, Slovakia
16 - Kollosseum - Kosice, Slovakia
17 - Randal – Bratislava, Slovakia
20 - Club Helitehas - Tallinn, Estonia
21 - Club Melnā Piektdiena - Riga, Latvia
22 - Club Vakaris - Vilnius, Lithuania
23 - Bergkeller - Reichenbach, Germany
(Photo - Maciej Pieloch)