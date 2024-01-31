Does DAVID ELLEFSON Miss Being In MEGADETH? - "Of Course, It's My Band Too, But Let Me Be Clear..."; Video

For The Metal Voice, former Anthrax singer, Neil Turbin, talked to former Megadeth members David Ellefson and guitarist Jeff Young at this years NAMM 2024 at the Ellefson Coffee booth. They talk Kings Of Thrash, the upcoming Nick Menza documentary, Megadeth, and a lot more. Watch below:

Ellefson recently added more dates for his inaugural Bass Warrior Tour, gracing select European cities with a captivating evening of cherished classics, deep cuts, and insightful storytelling from his illustrious career. This journey will encompass his role as a co-founding member of Megadeth, his Ellefson solo material, and more.

Ellefson, with enthusiasm, expressed, "I've approached my career as that of a musical warrior, always accompanied by my bass guitar. I eagerly anticipate bringing these songs back to the stage, while sharing introspective and entertaining anecdotes about their creation. It's been a wild ride of low notes and high stakes!"

Accompanying him on this tour is Italian guitarist and musical director, Andy Martongelli, a longtime friend and collaborator who has been by Ellefson's side during his solo ventures, Basstory®, Ellefson-Soto, and Altitudes & Attitude tours across Europe.

On drums Roberto Pirami (Michael Angelo Batio, Rowan Robertson, Gus G), on vocals Titta Tani (Ehfar, ex-drummer of Claudio Simonetti's Goblin), on rhythm guitar Walter Cianciusi (Geoff Tate band).

For more information and tickets, visit basswarriortour.com

Tour dates:

February

22 - Il Peocio - Trofarello, Italy

23 - Borderline Club - Pisa, Italy

29 - Kill Joy - Roma, Italy

March

1 - Il Druso - Bergamoo, Italy

2 - Il Giardino - Lugagnano, Italy

3 - Fabrik - Cagliari, Italy

5 - Analog Live hall - Budapest, Hungary

7 - Reigen Live - Vienna, Austria

8 - Eden Klub Underground - Broumov, Czech Republic

9 - L.A. Live Style Club - Cham, Germany

10 - The Pitcher - Dusseldorf, Germany

12 - Mdn - Kolin, Czech Rep

13 - Bounty Rock Cafe' - Olomouc, Czech Republic

14 - Kino Regis - Bochnia, Poland

15 - Rc Mlyn - Vrutky, Slovakia

16 - Kollosseum - Kosice, Slovakia

17 - Randal – Bratislava, Slovakia

20 - Club Helitehas - Tallinn, Estonia

21 - Club Melnā Piektdiena - Riga, Latvia

22 - Club Vakaris - Vilnius, Lithuania

23 - Bergkeller - Reichenbach, Germany

(Photo - Maciej Pieloch)