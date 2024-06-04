DOGSTAR Feat. KEANU REEVES Announce Summer Vacation Tour 2024
June 4, 2024, 18 minutes ago
Keanu Reeves' grunge band, Dogstar, have announced their Summer Vacation Tour 2024.
Pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday, June 5, at 12 PM, local. General on-sale begins Friday, June 7. Limited VIP packages, including meet and greet, will also be available. For ticket links and Dogstar's complete tour itinerary, head here.
Tour dates:
August
8 - Indiana State Fair - Indianapolis, IN
9 - Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races - Charles Town, WV
11 - Lexington Opera House - Lexington, KY
13 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC
14 - The National - Richmond, VA
16 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT
17 - The Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA
18 - Del Lago Resort & Casino - Waterloo, NY
20 - GLC Live At 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI
22 - Caesar's Windsor - Windsor, Canada
23 - Horseshoe Hammond Casino - HAMMOND, IN
24 - Rose Music Hall - Columbia, MO
27 - The Astro Theater - La Vista, NE
28 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO
30 - Downstream Casino Resort - Quapaw, OK
31 - Riverwind Casino - Norman, OK
September
3 - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT
6 - Silver Legacy Resort Casino - Reno, NV
7 - Britt Festival Pavilion - Jacksonville, OR
8 - McMenamins Grand Lodge - Forest Grove, OR
10 - Spokane Live - Airway Heights, WA
13 - Redding Civic Auditorium - Redding, CA
14 - Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Sacramento - Sacramento, CA
15 - The Catalyst- Santa Cruz, CA
17 - The Majestic Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA
19 - Harrah's Resort Socal - Valley Center, CA
20 - The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV
21 - Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino - Maricopa, AZ
Dogstar's new album, Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees, is out now.