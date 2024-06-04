DOGSTAR Feat. KEANU REEVES Announce Summer Vacation Tour 2024

June 4, 2024, 18 minutes ago

news hard rock dogstar keanu reeves

DOGSTAR Feat. KEANU REEVES Announce Summer Vacation Tour 2024

Keanu Reeves' grunge band, Dogstar, have announced their Summer Vacation Tour 2024.

Pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday, June 5, at 12 PM, local. General on-sale begins Friday, June 7. Limited VIP packages, including meet and greet, will also be available. For ticket links and Dogstar's complete tour itinerary, head here.

Tour dates:

August
8 - Indiana State Fair - Indianapolis, IN
9 - Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races - Charles Town, WV
11 - Lexington Opera House - Lexington, KY
13 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC
14 - The National - Richmond, VA
16 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT
17 - The Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA
18 - Del Lago Resort & Casino - Waterloo, NY
20 - GLC Live At 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI
22 - Caesar's Windsor - Windsor, Canada
23 - Horseshoe Hammond Casino - HAMMOND, IN
24 - Rose Music Hall - Columbia, MO
27 - The Astro Theater - La Vista, NE
28 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO
30 - Downstream Casino Resort - Quapaw, OK
31 - Riverwind Casino - Norman, OK

September
3 - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT
6 - Silver Legacy Resort Casino - Reno, NV
7 - Britt Festival Pavilion - Jacksonville, OR
8 - McMenamins Grand Lodge - Forest Grove, OR
10 - Spokane Live - Airway Heights, WA
13 - Redding Civic Auditorium - Redding, CA
14 - Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Sacramento - Sacramento, CA
15 - The Catalyst- Santa Cruz, CA
17 - The Majestic Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA
19 - Harrah's Resort Socal - Valley Center, CA
20 - The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV
21 - Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino - Maricopa, AZ

Dogstar's new album, Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees, is out now.



Featured Video

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources