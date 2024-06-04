DOGSTAR Feat. KEANU REEVES Announce Summer Vacation Tour 2024

Keanu Reeves' grunge band, Dogstar, have announced their Summer Vacation Tour 2024.

Pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday, June 5, at 12 PM, local. General on-sale begins Friday, June 7. Limited VIP packages, including meet and greet, will also be available. For ticket links and Dogstar's complete tour itinerary, head here.

Tour dates:

August

8 - Indiana State Fair - Indianapolis, IN

9 - Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races - Charles Town, WV

11 - Lexington Opera House - Lexington, KY

13 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

14 - The National - Richmond, VA

16 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT

17 - The Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

18 - Del Lago Resort & Casino - Waterloo, NY

20 - GLC Live At 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

22 - Caesar's Windsor - Windsor, Canada

23 - Horseshoe Hammond Casino - HAMMOND, IN

24 - Rose Music Hall - Columbia, MO

27 - The Astro Theater - La Vista, NE

28 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

30 - Downstream Casino Resort - Quapaw, OK

31 - Riverwind Casino - Norman, OK

September

3 - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

6 - Silver Legacy Resort Casino - Reno, NV

7 - Britt Festival Pavilion - Jacksonville, OR

8 - McMenamins Grand Lodge - Forest Grove, OR

10 - Spokane Live - Airway Heights, WA

13 - Redding Civic Auditorium - Redding, CA

14 - Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Sacramento - Sacramento, CA

15 - The Catalyst- Santa Cruz, CA

17 - The Majestic Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA

19 - Harrah's Resort Socal - Valley Center, CA

20 - The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

21 - Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino - Maricopa, AZ

Dogstar's new album, Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees, is out now.