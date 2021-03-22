DON'T BELIEVE IN GHOSTS Sign To Imagen Records; New Single And Debut Label Release Announced

Don’t Believe In Ghosts have signed to Imagen Records / ADA Warner. The band will release their first single, "Put Your Head Back", which was mixed by Mark Needham on April 16. The band's full album, Solutions, will arrive this spring on May 14.

“As a big fan of DBIG for a few years, I am thrilled to sign them to Imagen Records and excited for everyone to hear their new record Solutions,” says Imagen Records President Bob Winegard.

"I’ve been a fan of this band for years. Clever, fun, and songs filled with hooks. It puts me in a good mood every-time I listen to them. I’m so excited to have them on Imagen," says Morgan Rose, Head of A&R for Imagen Records.

“We are so incredibly stoked to be signing with Imagen Records, not only are they truly passionate about what they do but they are genuinely great people to have in our corner. There’s no doubt that the future for Don’t Believe In Ghosts is bright,” says Dan DelVecchio, guitarist of Don’t Believe In Ghosts.

The night the world shutdown in 2020 Don’t Believe In Ghosts was set to headline Brooklyn's Knitting Factory. This on the heels of two sold-out headline shows at New York City’s Iconic Bowery Ballroom and the band's first US tour, 2020 was lining up to be a breakout year for the band. With touring put on hold just as the band's single "Living Like This" began taking off at radio, singer Steven Nathan and his family were dealt a direct hit as his brother Robert Nathan passed away from COVID-19.

"This band has always been about seeing the light in the darkness. It’s always been about optimism, growth, and lifting people up. There were a few months there where I couldn’t even lift myself up anymore, it became very hard to focus. ‘Put Your Head Back’ is a defiant statement about no longer going down that path and re-aligning who you are and where you are going," says vocalist Steven Nathan when describing the motivation for the bands new single.

“We have so much new music that is ready to be released and we couldn’t be happier to have Imagen supporting us with their experience in the Music Industry,” concludes the band's bassist Alex Goumas.

“Don’t give energy to the ghosts of your past,” says Steven Nathan when describing the meaning behind the bands' name. “Worrying about what other people may think can be draining and debilitating.”