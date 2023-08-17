DOUG ALDRICH On THE DEAD DAISIES "Resurrected" Tour - "We're Ready To Kick Some Ass"; Video

To celebrate a decade of rock - along with the return of vocalist John Corabi, and the arrival of new bassist Michael Devin - The Dead Daisies will kick off touring in late August with dates in Canada and The United States.

In the video below, guitarist Doug Aldrich joins AXS TV's Katie Daryl with the inside scoop on this epic tour. Plus, he has the details on the band's 10th-anniversary celebration with CDs, vinyl, and all the good stuff on Now Listen.

Catch The Dead Daisies live in North America at the venues listed below.

Tour dates:

August

22 - Mickey's Black Box - Lititz, PA

23 - The Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ

25 - The El Mocambo - Toronto, ON

26 - London Music Hall - London, ON

27 - The Hub - Kitchener, ON

29 - First Ontario Concert Hall - Hamilton, ON

30 - Théâtre Fairmount - Montréal, QC

31 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

September

2 - Hollywood Theatre - Vancouver, BC

4 - Alberta Rose Theatre - Portland, OR

5 - Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music - Berkeley, CA

6 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

8 - Ramona Mainstage - Ramona, CA

9 - Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill - Las Vegas, NV

10 - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

During rehearsals in New York, drummer Brian Tichy, bassist Michael Devin, and guitarist Doug Alsrich were jamming on "Slide It In" and it rocked. It brought back memories of their time together in Whitesnake. As the Daisies have done in the past with other great songs, this is a ‘Tip Of The Hat’ to the legendary David Coverdale and Whitesnake. The band can't wait to play it live at their upcoming shows.

(Photo - David Pear)