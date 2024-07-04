DOUG ALDRICH Shows His Favourite DIO, WHITESNAKE, DEAD DAISIES Riffs; Video

Guitarist Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, ex-Whitesnake, ex-Dio) stopped by Guitar World studios in New York City and showed them some of his own favourite riffs. Watch the video below:

The Dead Daisies will release their new album, Light 'Em Up, on September 6. It will be distributed globally by SPV Germany, and Ward Records in Japan.

Back in May, The Dead Daisies dropped the first single and video from their new album, which is also the title track. Check it out:

The Dead Daisies' most ambitious and biggest UK Tour to date will launch on September 6, with special guests The Treatment and The Bites, which will coincide with the release of the album Light ‘Em Up.

The band will then embark on a run of mainland Europe kicking off on November 1st with the final show of the year in Frankfurt, Germany. Special guests for these shows are Beasto Blanco and Mike Tramp (Performing The Songs Of White Lion).

“Our 2024 Tour has been locked and we’re gonna have some great nights of kick ass rock! Can’t wait to play the new songs for you guys! See ya there!” - Doug Aldrich

The Dead Daisies 2024 Tour Dates:

September

6 - Chalk - Brighton, UK

7 - The Foundry - Torquay, UK

8 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

10 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, UK

11 - SWG3 - Glasgow, UK

13 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

14 - KK’s Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, UK

15 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK

17 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK

18 - Patti Pavilion - Swansea, Wales

20 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

21 - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, UK



November

1 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands

2 - De Casino - Sint Niklaas, Belgium

3 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany

5 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

6 - Technikum - Munich, Germany

8 - Bibelot Poppodium - Dordrecht, Netherlands

9 - RuhrCongress - Bochum, Germany

10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

11 - Élysée Montmartre - Paris, France

13 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic

15 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

16 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

17 - Gibson - Frankfurt, Germany