DRACONICON Release New Single "La Caduta"; Audio

Italian power metal band, Draconicon, proudly presents their new single, "La Caduta", a hauntingly beautiful power metal ballad that showcases the band's mastery of soaring melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

Vocalist Arkanfel delivers a powerful performance, bringing emotional depth to the song's poignant lyrics. The fact that the lyrics are in Italian brings another dimension to the song as well.

"La Caduta" is available on all digital platforms. Stream at Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music. Listen below: