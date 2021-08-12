DRAGGED UNDER Release Music Video For "Brainwash Broadcast" Feat. UNDEROATH's Spencer Chamberlain

Dragged Under and Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group present “Brainwash Broadcast" feat. Spencer Chamberlain. The new recording and accompanying video, featuring Underoath’s Chamberlain can be previewed below.

The band shares, “'Brainwash Broadcast' isn’t a hyper nuanced allegory, it’s a journal entry on the media sensationalism that we endure every day. You can hear the same story from 2 different outlets with competing ideologies, and think two completely different things. It can be hard to decipher satire from real life news some days because of how inundated we are with subjective opinion pieces and click bait headlines. We have a problem with division and fear, and our media and ‘journalists’ are at the center of it.”

Dragged Under head out on a national tour supporting Beartooth this week. The first appearance will be staged at House of Blues in Las Vegas, NV on August 14. The itinerary brings the band coast to coast wrapping with a final show on September 25 in Grand Rapids, MI at 20 Monroe.

Tour dates:

August

14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

15 - San Diego, CA - Soma

16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

17 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

19 - Portland, OR - Crystal

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

21 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

22 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House + Event Center

24 - Billings, MT - Zoo Montana

26 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Brewing Company

27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

28 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

29 - Denver, CO - Summit

31 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

September

1 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

3 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

4 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

7 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

8 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

9 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

11 - Appomattox, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

12 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival

13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

15 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

17 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

18 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage

19 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

22 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

24 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

25 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live