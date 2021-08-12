DRAGGED UNDER Release Music Video For "Brainwash Broadcast" Feat. UNDEROATH's Spencer Chamberlain
Dragged Under and Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group present “Brainwash Broadcast" feat. Spencer Chamberlain. The new recording and accompanying video, featuring Underoath’s Chamberlain can be previewed below.
The band shares, “'Brainwash Broadcast' isn’t a hyper nuanced allegory, it’s a journal entry on the media sensationalism that we endure every day. You can hear the same story from 2 different outlets with competing ideologies, and think two completely different things. It can be hard to decipher satire from real life news some days because of how inundated we are with subjective opinion pieces and click bait headlines. We have a problem with division and fear, and our media and ‘journalists’ are at the center of it.”
Dragged Under head out on a national tour supporting Beartooth this week. The first appearance will be staged at House of Blues in Las Vegas, NV on August 14. The itinerary brings the band coast to coast wrapping with a final show on September 25 in Grand Rapids, MI at 20 Monroe.
Tour dates:
August
14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
15 - San Diego, CA - Soma
16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
17 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
19 - Portland, OR - Crystal
20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
21 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
22 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House + Event Center
24 - Billings, MT - Zoo Montana
26 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Brewing Company
27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
28 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
29 - Denver, CO - Summit
31 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
September
1 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
3 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
4 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
7 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
8 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
9 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
11 - Appomattox, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
12 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival
13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
15 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
17 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
18 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage
19 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
22 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
24 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
25 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live