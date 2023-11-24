DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Announces Black Friday / Cyber Monday Deals On GeoShred App

Dream Theater keybnoardist Jordan Rudess has checked in with the following update:

"In celebration of Black Friday / Cyber Monday, from November 22 to November 29 2023, GeoShred Play will be free, and the Naada, GeoSWAM collections will be discounted 33%.

GeoShred Play is a preset player for GeoShred and it's a great way to get started with GeoShred.

Additionally GeoShred Play and GeoShred Control can be upgraded to the full functionality of GeoShred Pro including MIDI/MPE, AUv3 Plugin and iCloud support."

Go to this location to explore and download GeoShred.

In the clip below, Rudess takes you through how to play a basic scale on GeoShred and then uses the notes in that scale to teach you how to play Beethoven’s "Ode To Joy".