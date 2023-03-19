DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS - "Everything You Knew About Keyboards Has Now Changed" (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared part of his March 12th Patreon livestream from home via YouTube. Check it out below.

Rudess: "Everything you knew about keyboards has now changed. Check out this amazing, game-changing keyboard instrument by Expressive E."

Dream Theater recently announced they will return to Japan for three shows in April and May. Prior to that, the band has now confirmed they will play Seoul, South Korea on April 26th. Tickets went on sale March 2nd at this location.

Dream Theater's tour schedule for Asia is currently follows:

April

26 - Mastercard Hall - Seoul, South Korea

30 - Budokan - Tokyo, Japan

May

1 - Civic Center Forest Hall - Nagoya, Japan

2 - International Conference Center - Osaka, Japan