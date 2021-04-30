DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Featured On New Track "Spellbound By Two" From THE GROOVE PROJECT (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has checked in with another video performance:

"Had the great pleasure of being featured on this tune by The Groove Project entitled "Spellbound By Two". It is the first single on their upcoming concept album. Joining me is the amazing Douglas Lira on saxophone."

Rudess recently checked in with the following announcement:

"Just announced! I will be performing live May 20th at Caffe Lena in Saratoga, NY and at the Sellersville Theater in Sellersville, PA on June 25th, 2021 as part of my A Chapter In Time Tour! I’ll be playing tracks from my new album, as well as other originals and covers. Some of the dates will offer Live Stream options for those who can’t attend in person.

For all current dates and tickets, visit JordanRudess.com.

I’m very excited to get back out and share a live concert experience with you! I’ll see you on the road!"

Rudess recently released a video for "I Surrender" from his new solo album, A Chapter In Time. Get the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Weightless"

"I Surrender"

"Light As A Feather"

"The Quiet Mind"

"After The Storm"

"Once Upon A Time"

"Empty Streets"

"And Breathe"

"Into Sleep"

"Flying"

"Patterns Of Thought"

"Touching Light"

"Twilight Rain"

"Stellar Enigma"

"Beyond The Clouds"

"I Surrender" video:

"Weightless" video: