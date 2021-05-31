DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Holds Close To The Edge Album Listening Party With YES Vocalist JON DAVISON (Video)

On May 30th, Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess held a Patreon listening party with current Yes vocalist, Jon Davison. They checked out the classic Yes album Close To The Edge, released in 1972.

Check out a portion of the stream below. The complete listening party is available on Rudess' Patreon page here.

Davison has been the lead vocalist of Yes since 2012. He is also known as the former lead singer of progressive rock band Glass Hammer (2009 - 2014) and the former bass guitarist of Sky Cries Mary (1993 - 2016)

Close To The Edge is the fifth studio album by Yes, released on September 13th, 1972. It is their last album of the 1970s to feature original drummer Bill Bruford before he left to join King Crimson.

Tracklist:

"Close to the Edge"

- I. "The Solid Time of Change"

- II. "Total Mass Retain"

- III. "I Get Up, I Get Down"

- IV. "Seasons of Man"

"And You and I"

- I. "Cord of Life"

- II. "Eclipse"

- III. "The Preacher, the Teacher"

- IV. "The Apocalypse"

"Siberian Khatru"