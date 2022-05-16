DREAM THEATER Launch New Video Trailer For Top Of The World Tour

Dream Theater have launched a new video trailer for the upcoming dates on the band's Top Of The World Tour. Find the clip below, and get tickets for Dream Theater's 2022 tour, here.

Upcoming dates:

May

17 - Partille Arena - Partille, Gothenburg (Sweden)

19 - Oslo Spektrum - Oslo, Norway

20 - Spektrum - Trondheim, Norway

22 - KB Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark

23 - Admiralspalast - Berlin, Germany

24 - Tauron Arena Krakow - Kraków, Poland

26 - Sportovní hala Fortuna - Prague, Czechia

27 - Dom Sportova - Zagreb, Croatia

29 - Arenele Romane - Bucharest, Romania

30 - Hall 1 of National Palace of Culture - Sofia, Bulgaria

June

1 - KucukCiftlik Park - İstanbul, Turkey

August

14 - Makuhari Messe Event Hall - Chiba, Japan

September

2 - Rock In Rio, Barra da Tijuca - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

7 - Movistar Arena - Buenos Aires, Argentina

10 - Quinta Vergara Amphitheater - Viña del Mar, Chile