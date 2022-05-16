DREAM THEATER Launch New Video Trailer For Top Of The World Tour
May 16, 2022, an hour ago
Dream Theater have launched a new video trailer for the upcoming dates on the band's Top Of The World Tour. Find the clip below, and get tickets for Dream Theater's 2022 tour, here.
Upcoming dates:
May
17 - Partille Arena - Partille, Gothenburg (Sweden)
19 - Oslo Spektrum - Oslo, Norway
20 - Spektrum - Trondheim, Norway
22 - KB Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark
23 - Admiralspalast - Berlin, Germany
24 - Tauron Arena Krakow - Kraków, Poland
26 - Sportovní hala Fortuna - Prague, Czechia
27 - Dom Sportova - Zagreb, Croatia
29 - Arenele Romane - Bucharest, Romania
30 - Hall 1 of National Palace of Culture - Sofia, Bulgaria
June
1 - KucukCiftlik Park - İstanbul, Turkey
August
14 - Makuhari Messe Event Hall - Chiba, Japan
September
2 - Rock In Rio, Barra da Tijuca - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
7 - Movistar Arena - Buenos Aires, Argentina
10 - Quinta Vergara Amphitheater - Viña del Mar, Chile