DREAM THEATER's JOHN PETRUCCI Unveils New Majesty Signature Guitar "Northern Lights" Finishes At NAMM 2024 (Video)

Guitar World has shared a new video from NAMM 2024 in Anaheim, CA along with the following message:

"Though the Dream Theater maestro maintains that the design of his Music Man Majesty is so otherwise perfect that it hasn't been altered in any way since its release, John Petrucci can't wait to tell guitarworld.com EIC Michael Astley-Brown about the new-for-2024 Majesty finish options, including a years-in-the-making Northern Lights look that has us salivating. Plus, the prog-metal king offers some technical insights, and reveals his favorite up-and-coming players."

The DT Archive YouTube channel recently shared rare live footage of the band performing as Nightmare Cinema at the London Forum on December 9th, 1997 on the Falling Into Infinity tour. In the clip below they perform Deep Purple's "Perfect Strangers" featuring James LaBrie on vocals, Mike Portnoy on bass, John Petrucci on drums, John Myung on keyboards,and Derek Sherinian on guitar.