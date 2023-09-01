DREAM THEATER's JORDAN RUDESS - "Every Keyboardist Should Know About The Osmose Keyboard" (Video)

September 1, 2023, 8 minutes ago

DREAM THEATER's JORDAN RUDESS - "Every Keyboardist Should Know About The Osmose Keyboard" (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared a new video from his home studio along with the following message:

"Every keyboardist should know about this beautiful instrument." 

Dream Theater recently checked in with the following update:

"Originally released back in 2003 on Ytsejam Records, The Making of Scenes From a Memory - The Sessions gives a glimpse at the making of what would go on to become a landmark album for us in 1999. This release contains the original tracks from the writing of Metropolis, Pt. 2: Scenes From a Memory, including alternate takes and rehearsals. Available on a variety of formats from October 6th, 2023. Pre-order now here."

Tracklist:

"Regression" - Outtakes 
"Overture 1928" - Live Alternate Take 
"Strange Deja Vu" - Basic Tracks 
"Fatal Tragedy" - Basic Tracks
"Beyond This Life" - Basic Tracks 
"Through Her Eyes" - Alternate Take 
"Home" - Writing Sessions 
"Home" - Rehearsal 
"The Dance of Eternity" - Rehearsal 
"The Dance of Eternity" - Writing Sessions 
"The Spirit Carries On" - Rehearsal 
"The Spirit Carries On" - Choir Session Outtakes 
"The Spirit Carries On" - John Petrucci Vocal Demo 
"Finally Free" - Alternate Vocals and Outro 
"Finally Free" - Original Sequencer Demo 

The Alternate Mixes:
"Opening Scene" (Instrumental)
"Regression"
"Overture 1928" (Instrumental)
"Strange Deja-Vu"
"Through My Words" 
"Fatal Tragedy"
"Beyond This Life"
"Through Her Eyes" 
"Home"
"The Dance of Eternity" 
"One Last Time"
"The Spirit Carries On" 
"Finally Free"



