DRESS THE DEAD Featuring Former FORBIDDEN Members Release "Knives Out" Single; Audio

Oakland, CA-based metal band, Dress The Dead, have released their new single, "Knives Out", via Blood Blast Distribution. Featuring artwork by Mikey Rowan, the single is available on all streaming services now. Get it here.

Says the band: "We are so ready to heighten your senses with this track! This should fire you up inside! This is an EXPLOSION in audible form! We can’t wait for you to BLAST it!"

Lineup:

Craig Locicero (Forbidden, Manmade God) - guitar

James Walker (Manmade God) - bass

Mark Hernandez (Forbidden, Vio-Lence) - drums

Mikey Rowen (Insolence) - guitar

Kayla Dixon - vocals