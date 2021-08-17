DRIFT INTO BLACK Announces New Members KLEMEN MARKELJ And CHRIS CAFFERY Bassist PAUL LAPLACA

Doom metal solo project from Grey Skies Fallen keyboardist, Craig Rossi officially adds studio musicians Paul LaPlaca and Klemen Markelj as band members. Rossi has released 4 albums as Drift Into Black, doing vocals, guitars, and keyboards supplemented by guest appearances and studio musicians for bass and drum tracks.

Drift Into Black as a solo project is sometimes misunderstood to be a one-man-band. Rossi states, “My drummer Klemen Markelj and bassist Paul LaPlaca have always been a huge part in shaping the sound of Drift into Black, but now it’s official. They are members!”

LaPlaca is also a former member of Grey Skies Fallen and has played with Chris Caffery (Savatage/ TSO), Ted Poley (Danger Danger), and October Thorns. Merkelj is a highly accomplished drummer with over 100 album credits including the well-received, The Vicious Head Society - “Extinction Level Event”.

Patterns Of Light is the latest release from Drift Into Black. This concept album tells the harrowing tale of a deaf/ mute girl who witnesses her mother’s murder at the hands of her step-father and her journey towards retribution.