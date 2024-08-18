Drum Legend SIMON PHILLIPS Names Top 5 Albums Of His Career (Video)

In the VRP Rocks clip below, legendary session drummer Simon Phillips takes us on a journey through his illustrious career, sharing insights into his five favourite albums that he's played on. From a huge breakthrough with a working with a legend at just 19 to switching from his fusion style to work punk, Simon shares stories about some of the greatest names in rock and roll. Having drummed with everyone from Judas Priest to Jeff Beck, and from Toto to the Who, Simon has a tough job whittling down his selection to just five.

DarWin, the ongoing musical exploration featuring Simon Phillips, Mohini Dey, Greg Howe, Derek Sherinian and Matt Bissonette, have shared an official video for the track, "The Sun". It is taken from their new album, Five Steps On The Sun.

Five Steps On The Sun is available on CD and strictly Limited Heavyweight Vinyl including exclusive poster.

Tracklisting:

"Soul Police"

"Inside This Zoo"

"Be That Man"

"One Step On The Sun"

"Five Steps On The Sun"

"The Sun"

"Imitation Suede"

"Seasons Of A Life"

"Hulks & Heroes"

"What Do We Know"

"One Step On The Sun" video:

"Be That Man" video: