Drummer JEFF PLATE On SAVATAGE’s Poets And Madmen – “I Don’t Feel it Ever Got The Exposure And Credit It Deserved”

In a flashback post on his social media page, drummer Jeff Plate commented on Savtage’s 2001 and most recent full-length album, Poets And Madmen, saying it was “such a strong record.”

Plate wrote: “'Poets of Metal'. Paul O'Neill was the Poet, we were the Metal. Savatage Poets and Madmen photo shoot [picture shown above]. Late 2000 or early '01. This is such a strong record, but due to a changing music scene, and priorities, and the music business in general, I don't feel it ever got the exposure and credit it deserved. 'Commissar', 'Morphine Child' and 'Surrender' are my favorites.”

Poets And Madmen is loosely based on the life and death of photojournalist Kevin Carter, who won the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography in 1994.

Poets And Madmen lineup:

Jon Oliva – vocals, keyboards

Chris Caffery – guitars

Johnny Lee Middleton – bass

Jeff Plate - drums