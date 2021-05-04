Drummer MIKE TERRANA Shares Playthrough Video Clips Of JUDAS PRIEST Classics "Breakin' The Law" And "Metal Gods"

Drummer Mike Terrana, known for his work with Yngwie Malmsteen, Artension, Axel Rudi Pell and Tarja to name a few, has posted playthrough video clips of two Judas Priest classics, "Breakin' The Law" and "Metal Gods". Check them out below.

In July 2020, Norway’s Gaia Epicus announced the addition of Terrana for their new album, Seventh Rising.

Mainman Thomas Chr. Hansen commented: "I am very honored and proud to annouce that Mike Terrana is the drummer for the new Gaia Epicus album, Seventh Rising. Mike has done a great job in making this album come to life. It's also a great honor to announce that Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth) Is making a guest performance on the track called 'Gods Of Metal'."

Seventh Rising is the follow-up to the band’s Alpha & Omega album, which was released in December 2018. The new album is the seventh studio album from Gaia Epicus.

Tracklisting:

“Like A Phoenix”

“Rising”

“Nothing To Lose”

“From Ashes To Fire”

“The Dream”

“Invisible Enemy”

“Dr. Madman”

“Number One”

“Gods Of Metal”

“We Are The Ones”

“Eye Of RA”

Album lineup:

Thomas Chr. Hansen - guitars, bass and vocals

Lukky Sparxx - lead guitars

Mike Terrana - drums

Special guest:

Tim "Ripper" Owens - vocals