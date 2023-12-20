DUFF McKAGAN Reveals He Received A Bullet Containing Late MOTÖRHEAD Leader's Ashes - "LEMMY Lives Forever," Says GUNS N' ROSES Bassist

Before his death on December 28, 2015, Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister asked that his ashes be put in bullets and given to his closest friends. Judas Priest frontman, Rob Halford was gifted a bullet, as was Doro Pesch, Hanoi Rocks legend Michael Monroe, former Headbanger’s Ball host Riki Rachtman, and Ugly Kid Joe singer Whitfield Crane.

And now, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has revealed in his Planet Rock show that he was among Lemmy’s friends who received a bullet.

In the latest episode of their Planet Rock show Three Chords & The Truth, Duff and his wife Susan Holmes McKagan revealed that they also have some of Lemmy’s ashes at their home.

After playing Dave Grohl, Lemmy and Billy Gibbons’ cover of "Run Rudolph Run", Susan said: “Dave is a good friend of ours, and a friend of us all. We also want to take a special moment to mention Lemmy Kilmister (who) passed a few years back on December 28th. Long live Lemmy, we love you.”

Duff added: “Lemmy lives forever. (He was) a good friend of (Dave) Grohl. We got a little tie in there. They did music together, they did Probot together as well.”

Susan continued: “You got to play The Grammys with Johnny Depp and Joe Perry (Hollywood Vampires’ 2016 tribute to Lemmy).”

“Listen, I’m an honorary Motörhead member!” Duff replied.

“That’s right,” Susan said. “We actually have some of his ashes here with us. He will never leave our hearts. ”

You can listen to the episode of Duff McKagan and Susan Homes McKagan’s Three Chords & The Truth show on Planet Rock this Saturday night (December 23) from 6 PM.